BJP in 'State of War' With Those Who Work for Poor: Rahul Gandhi on Jean Dreze Detention
Dreze and another person were on Thursday taken into preventive custody for violating the model code of conduct by organising a meeting without permission in Jharkhand's Garhwa district.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over noted economist Jean Dreze's detention in BJP-ruled Jharkhand, alleging the party was in a "state of war" with everybody who works for the poor and the downtrodden.
Dreze and another person were on Thursday taken into preventive custody for violating the model code of conduct by organising a meeting without permission in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said.
Dreze, who was a member of the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi during the erstwhile UPA government, and Vivek Gupta, an activist, were eventually released.
"I am extremely concerned about Mr. Dreze's detention. The BJP is in a state of war with everybody who works for the poor & the downtrodden," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.
Dreze is a specialist in Development Economics and had helped draft the food law.
