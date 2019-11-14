BJP-JJP Govt in Haryana Will Run Smoothly, Undertake All-round Development: Newly Inducted Ministers

Chandigarh: The BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana will run smoothly and undertake all-round development in the state, ministers who took oath on Thursday said.

Ten legislators took oath as ministers in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Thursday. After taking oath, six-term MLA Anil Vij said, "This government will perform well. We will provide a stable government."

"We will undertake all-round development of the state. We will accelerate the development work," Vij , who was a minister in the previous term as well, told the media.

Replying to a question on the opposition claiming that the BJP-JJP coalition will not last long as they have different ideologies, Vij said, "Both parties are opposed to Congress and they (JJP) have always fought against them (Congress)."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) joined hands to form the government after the former failed to bag majority in the assembly election. BJP's Khattar and JJP leader Dushyant Singh Chautala had taken oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on October 27.

Former Speaker Kanwar Pal, who took oath as minister on Thursday, said providing better education and medical facilities and bettering the lives of various sections, including farmers, will be priority of the government.

Banwari Lal, who was also a minister in the previous term, said education, health and security will be priority areas. "We will speed up the ongoing development work," he said.

On Haryana having a coalition government this time, he said, "Both parties will work together to fulfil the wishes of people who have elected us."

Former hockey captain Sandeep Singh said, "We have to take our state forward. Whatever duty is assigned to me, I will discharge it to the best of my abilities like I have been giving my best when I played hockey."

We will bring new things in sports field, said the BJP legislator.

JJP's Anoop Dhanak, who took oath as minister of state, said the priority will be to undertake development of the entire state.

Whatever responsibilities I am entrusted by the chief minister and deputy chief minister, I will fulfil those," he said replying to a question.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Union Minister and Faridabad MP K P Gurjar said Haryana will make fast progress under the leadership of Chief Minister M L Khattar and priority of the new government will be to undertake all-round development.

Asked about the opposition claim that the coalition government will not last its full five-year term, he said, "They have no issue. They have to pass time for five years and they will keep saying this government will not last full term, but their wish will never come true."

We will provide a strong and stable government, he added.

On the aspirations of those who could not find a berth in the council of ministers, Gurjar said, "There is a limited number who can be inducted as ministers and we had to strike a balance that includes accommodating senior leaders, striking caste and regional balance. There could not have been a better Council of Ministers than this."

More than two weeks after taking oath as the Haryana Chief Minister, Khattar on Thursday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 10 members that included a woman, one from the ally JJP and an Independent.

The induction of 10 members -- six of cabinet rank and four ministers of state -- takes the strength of council of ministers to 12, leaving out two slots for future expansion as total of 14 can be inducted including the chief minister.

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan here in the afternoon.

