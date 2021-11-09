CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#BiggBoss15#TamilNaduRain#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » BJP Leader Ajay Sharma Shot at Home in UP by 4 Attackers; 'Personal Enmity' May be Behind Incident
1-MIN READ

BJP Leader Ajay Sharma Shot at Home in UP by 4 Attackers; 'Personal Enmity' May be Behind Incident

Four attackers reached the BJP leader's house and attacked him after the leader opened his door. (Image for representation: News18/File)

Four attackers reached the BJP leader's house and attacked him after the leader opened his door. (Image for representation: News18/File)

BJP leader Ajay Sharma has been admitted to the SRN hospital and is currently in a critical condition.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajay Sharma was shot on Monday night by miscreants who entered his home and fired five rounds on him in Phaphamau, Prayagraj.

Sharma has been admitted to the SRN hospital and is currently in a critical condition. It is reported that the incident may have taken place due to personal enmity.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, four attackers reached the BJP leader’s house and attacked him after the leader opened his door.

This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 09, 2021, 11:29 IST