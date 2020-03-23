Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Leader Appeals for Restoration of 4G Mobile Service in J&K Amid Lockdown Due to Coronavirus

The 4G mobile internet services remain suspended across the union territory since August 5 last year following revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
BJP Leader Appeals for Restoration of 4G Mobile Service in J&K Amid Lockdown Due to Coronavirus
Presently, 2G mobile internet services are available in the region after it was restored on January 25. (Representative Image)

Amid a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Monday appealed to the administration to allow 4G mobile internet services to help people to cope up with the unprecedented situation.

The 4G mobile internet services remain suspended across the union territory since August 5 last year following revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories.

The J&K government is appealed to allow 4G services of the mobile network as it will help the people to cope up with the unprecedented situation. The government's actions (to tackle the threat) have brought the desired results and it is an appropriate time now to consider allowing the use of 4G network on mobile phones, Chrungoo said in a statement.

Presently, 2G mobile internet services are available in the region after it was restored on January 25.

Chrungoo also hailed the measures taken by the government with regard to the fight against the deadly COVID- 19.

The way the people in India have responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call (of Janta curfew) on Sunday has created a new hope for the nation in its fight against the global crisis of coronavirus, he said.

