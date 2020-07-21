BJP Leader Arrested for Kidnapping MP Astrologer and His Driver in Kanpur, Demanding Rs 1 Crore in Ransom

In an embarrassment to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a local leader in Kanpur was arrested on Tuesday for kidnapping an astrologer and his driver and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore for their release.

BJP leader Satyam Singh Chauhan had contacted the astrologer Sushil Tiwari, a resident of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, about a “miracle box”, duping him into visiting Kanpur Dehat to look at it.

Chauhan and two others were arrested and the kidnapping exposed within 36 hours, Kanpur SP Anurag Vats said. He added that the astrologer and his driver had also been rescued safely.

“The kidnappers Sushil Tiwari's phone for making a call to his wife and asked for a ransom of Rs 1 crore. They asked her to send the money through hawala,” Vats said. Tiwari was also pressured to ask his family and friends to send the money to buy the "magical box", he said.

According to the police, the kidnapping was planned by one Rohit Singh and logistic support was provided by the BJP leader, which included vehicles for transporting the astrologer and the driver and also goons to threaten them. Another aide of Chauhan, Pankaj, has also been arrested.

“We will request a remand of the culprits from the Court for further investigation in this case. The credentials of Satyam will be verified from the district unit officials of the political party,” Vats said.

As per information, Tiwari lives in the Khandwa police station area of Ramnagar in Madhya Pradesh. He came to Nabipur in Kanpur Dehat Akbarpur with his driver, Sunil, and the two were abducted from a hotel where they were staying.

Tiwari’s wife Rani, already anxious about not having heard from her husband, received a call informing her of the kidnapping and the demand for ransom. The kidnappers threatened to kill Tiwari if the amount was not paid.

Rani then contacted Ramnagar police in Madhya Pradesh who in turned informed Khandwa Police, and the information was finally relayed to Kanpur. Kanpur police recovered Sushil Tiwari and his driver within 36 hours of the incident and sent the kidnappers to jail.