BJP Leader Arun Jaitley, Admitted to AIIMS, Continues to Be Stable
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wished the senior BJP leader a speedy recovery.
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, continues to be stable, sources at the hospital said on Sunday.
On Saturday, after Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital to inquire about Jaitley's health, his office said that the former minister is responding to treatment.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wished Jaitley a speedy recovery.
Glad to hear that @arunjaitley ji is now steady and stable. Wish him the best of health and a speedy recovery.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 11, 2019
Notably, Singh, a senior Congress leader, had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar against Jaitley and defeated him by a margin of close to one lakh votes.
However, over two years ago, Singh resigned as an MP in protest against the Supreme Court verdict on the SYL Canal water sharing agreement. Bypolls were held for the Amritsar parliamentary seat in 2017 which was won by Congress' GS Aujla, who retained his seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, but doctors on Friday said he is "haemodynamically stable". A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.
The hospital did not issue any fresh bulletin on Jaitley's health either on Saturday or Sunday. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment, AIIMS had said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president JP Nadda, and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, among others, visited the hospital on Friday to inquire about Jaitley's health.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas is a Huge Superstar but Has the Most Amazing Heart, Says Shraddha Kapoor
- Trailers This Week: Kangana Ranaut, Prabhas Take on the Bad Guys in Dhaakad and Saaho
- Virat Kohli Takes Bottle Cap Challenge, Shastri Adds Spice
- St Lucia Stars Axed from Caribbean Premier League
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India