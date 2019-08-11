BJP Leader Arun Jaitley, Admitted to AIIMS, Continues to Be Stable

New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, continues to be stable, sources at the hospital said on Sunday.

On Saturday, after Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital to inquire about Jaitley's health, his office said that the former minister is responding to treatment.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wished Jaitley a speedy recovery.

Glad to hear that @arunjaitley ji is now steady and stable. Wish him the best of health and a speedy recovery. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 11, 2019

Notably, Singh, a senior Congress leader, had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar against Jaitley and defeated him by a margin of close to one lakh votes.

However, over two years ago, Singh resigned as an MP in protest against the Supreme Court verdict on the SYL Canal water sharing agreement. Bypolls were held for the Amritsar parliamentary seat in 2017 which was won by Congress' GS Aujla, who retained his seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Intensive Care Unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, but doctors on Friday said he is "haemodynamically stable". A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

The hospital did not issue any fresh bulletin on Jaitley's health either on Saturday or Sunday. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment, AIIMS had said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president JP Nadda, and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, among others, visited the hospital on Friday to inquire about Jaitley's health.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.