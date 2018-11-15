English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leader Assaults 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict in Court, Says Sikhs Still Awaiting Justice
BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa slapped one of the convicts in Patiala House Court, moments after a court reserved its order on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to two people for killing two men.
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: One of the convicts in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case was on Thursday assaulted by BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Patiala House Court, moments after a court reserved its order on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to two people for killing two men.
The convicts were being taken by policemen to the lock-up on the premises where Tihar or other jail inmates are kept when they are brought for hearings.
Sirsa and his supporters, who claimed to have come to show solidarity with the victims of the riots and their families, had gathered around the courtroom and when both the convicts — Naresh Sherawat and Yashpal Singh — were taken out after the hearing, the BJP leader barged into the police ring around the duo and slapped Yashpal.
The police personnel were quick to separate the convicts from Sirsa and his supporters. However, both the sides hurled abuses at each other. Thereafter, more police personnel were called in and the convicts were taken to the lock-up in their presence.
Sirsa filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station alleging some "unknown persons (hooligans) abused" Sikhs and threatened him.
"It's been 34 years. Sikhs await justice. Goons of @INCIndia rub salts on our injuries and threaten us of repeating #1984SikhGenocide. We will not tolerate injustice anymore. I have filed a criminal complaint against the goon elements present in Delhi Patiala Court today (sic)," he tweeted later.
Senior advocate HS Phoolka, who appeared for the victims, condemned the incident, saying, "These kinds of incidents are likely to adversely affect the case of the victim. Everyone should control their emotions and maintain peace within the court premises.”
Both the convicts were taken into custody on Wednesday after Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey held them guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Mahipalpur area of South Delhi during the riots.
The court on Thursday heard the arguments on the quantum of the punishment for both the convicts and reserved its order for November 20.
