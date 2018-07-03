GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Leader Assaults Woman Cop Who Pulled Him up for Rash Driving in MP, Arrested

The sub-inspector stopped BJP leader Mubendra Singh’s motorcycle for rash driving after it hit a child. This enraged Singh who slapped and punched the cop and tore her uniform.

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Leader Assaults Woman Cop Who Pulled Him up for Rash Driving in MP, Arrested
Representative image (PTI)
Bhopal: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who assaulted a woman police officer and tore her uniform in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the sub-inspector stopped BJP leader Mubendra Singh’s motorcycle for rash driving after it hit a child.

Upset at being stopped, Singh and pillion rider Pankaj lashed out at the officer, slapped and punched her and even tore her uniform before fleeing from the scene. However, a police team nabbed Singh, additional district superintendent of police Surendra Jain said. The incident took place while vehicles were being checked in Lidhora area, Jain added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery