BJP Leader Assaults Woman Cop Who Pulled Him up for Rash Driving in MP, Arrested

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who assaulted a woman police officer and tore her uniform in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.On Monday, the sub-inspector stopped BJP leader Mubendra Singh’s motorcycle for rash driving after it hit a child.Upset at being stopped, Singh and pillion rider Pankaj lashed out at the officer, slapped and punched her and even tore her uniform before fleeing from the scene. However, a police team nabbed Singh, additional district superintendent of police Surendra Jain said. The incident took place while vehicles were being checked in Lidhora area, Jain added.