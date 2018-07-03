English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Leader Assaults Woman Cop Who Pulled Him up for Rash Driving in MP, Arrested
The sub-inspector stopped BJP leader Mubendra Singh’s motorcycle for rash driving after it hit a child. This enraged Singh who slapped and punched the cop and tore her uniform.
Representative image (PTI)
Bhopal: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who assaulted a woman police officer and tore her uniform in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the sub-inspector stopped BJP leader Mubendra Singh’s motorcycle for rash driving after it hit a child.
Upset at being stopped, Singh and pillion rider Pankaj lashed out at the officer, slapped and punched her and even tore her uniform before fleeing from the scene. However, a police team nabbed Singh, additional district superintendent of police Surendra Jain said. The incident took place while vehicles were being checked in Lidhora area, Jain added.
Also Watch
On Monday, the sub-inspector stopped BJP leader Mubendra Singh’s motorcycle for rash driving after it hit a child.
Upset at being stopped, Singh and pillion rider Pankaj lashed out at the officer, slapped and punched her and even tore her uniform before fleeing from the scene. However, a police team nabbed Singh, additional district superintendent of police Surendra Jain said. The incident took place while vehicles were being checked in Lidhora area, Jain added.
Also Watch
-
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Continues to Win Hearts and Woo Box Office
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR Now Locally Made in India, Launched at Rs 12.1 Lakh
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup