BJP Leader Booked for Assaulting Cops, Interfering in Police Work in UP's Manjhanpur
1-MIN READ

BJP Leader Booked for Assaulting Cops, Interfering in Police Work in UP's Manjhanpur

Uttar Pradesh Police- Image for representation

Uttar Pradesh Police- Image for representation

A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJP's Kisan Morcha after he entered into a scuffle with policemen of Manjhanpur police station area to free a truck overloaded with sand and seized by police on Friday night, said Kaushambi's Superintendent of Police Abhinandan.

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday. A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJP's Kisan Morcha after he entered into a scuffle with policemen of Manjhanpur police station area to free a truck overloaded with sand and seized by police on Friday night, said Kaushambi's Superintendent of Police Abhinandan.

Accordingly, the BJP leader was booked under sections 332 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code for the offences related to assaulting a public servant to deter him from carrying out his official duty.


