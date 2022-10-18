BJP Leader Booked for Illegally Continuing as Karnataka Handicrafts Corporation Chief

Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (KSHDCL) former chairman and BJP leader Belur Raghavendra Shetty has been booked for illegally continuing in the post, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint had been registered against Shetty and his secretary Parameshwar Ganapathy Bhat by Narayan K Naik, the Managing Director of KSHDCL at the Ashok Nagar police station here in this regard.

The Corporation has been registered under the Company’s Act. Shetty was appointed as the Chairman and Director by the ruling BJP government on November 24, 2020. Presently, the government had withdrawn his positions.

He is alleged of continuing in the post of chairman even after his DIN (unique identification number) became invalid. According to the Company’s Act, one cannot continue in the position of the director once DIN becomes invalid.

It is alleged that Shetty had concealed the matter of his DIN becoming invalid to the government and the corporation and continued as the Chairman of the corporation for 1.8 years. He had received salary and allowances of Rs 33.68 lakh.

Meanwhile, Raghavendra Shetty has clarified that it is not compulsory to have a unique identification number (DIN) to become the MD and chairman. “I have served in the corporation after knowing this fact. I have not done any illegality. The conspiracy is being done by few to finish my political career and to protect themselves. I will legally fight this matter, he maintained.

Earlier, senior IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil had alleged Raghavendra Shetty of fraud and misconduct. The police have taken up the further investigation.

