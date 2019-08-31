UP BJP Leader Booked After Sexual Harassment Complaint by Daughter-in-Law, Blames Property Feud
According to police, a case was registered against him under IPC Section 354 on a complaint filed by his daughter-in-law, who has been sent for a medical examination.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: A BJP leader has been booked for sexually harassing his daughter-in-law at Jansath town of the district, police said.
The BJP leader denied the charge and said he had been falsely implicated in the case due to a property dispute between his son and daughter-in-law. According to the police, a case was registered against him under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) on Friday on a complaint filed by his daughter-in-law.
The woman has been sent for medical examination, they added.
In a separate case, five people sexually harassed a woman and beat up her family members at a village in the Jansath police station area of this western Uttar Pradesh district. A case has been registered against the five people who are on the run, the police said.
