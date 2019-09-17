Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Leader Chinmayanand Remains Under Medical Observation, No Rape FIR Yet

The special investigation team probing the case, however, took the alleged rape victim to the court on Monday for recording of her statement before Judicial Magistrate Geetika Singh.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Loading...

Shahjahanpur: BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of raping a student, remained under medical observation on Tuesday, a day after he complained of uneasiness.

Chinmayanand had complained of uneasiness on Monday after the alleged rape victim got her statement recorded before a magistrate.

A team of three doctors examined the former Union minister in his ashram after he complained of weakness and fluctuating blood sugar level besides an upset stomach, Dr Gaurav Mishra of a private nursing home here told PTI after visiting the 72-year-old leader.

Chinmayand, however, has not been shifted to any hospital, he added. Official sources, meanwhile, said the SIT continued with its probe in the matter, but no FIR has been lodged so far against the BJP leader.

The special investigation team probing the case, however, took the alleged rape victim to the court on Monday for recording of her statement before Judicial Magistrate Geetika Singh. The Supreme Court-appointed SIT had on Sunday examined three friends of the victim besides some employees of her college.

The victim's friends, who were examined, included the one who was with her when she was traced in Rajasthan after having gone missing last month. The SIT had called them to the police lines here and recorded their statements, official sources said.

The SIT had also examined principals of the two colleges, besides their two staffers, where the girl studied.

The girl's father on Sunday had termed the leakage of some video footage given by his daughter to the SIT as a "conspiracy" and had said he would request the Supreme Court court to order a probe into it.

"From where have the screenshots and videos appeared on social media? The screenshots have been posted on various social media platforms. These were given to the SIT by my daughter. This is a conspiracy," he had said.

The law student had on Saturday given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations after the sleuths asked her to submit whatever evidence she had against the former Union minister.

The SIT had taken the woman to Chinmayanand's bedroom on Friday morning and had collected evidence.

