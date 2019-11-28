Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP Leader Demands CBI Inquiry into Death of Trader After Getting Botched Hair Transplant

Besides a CBI inquiry in this case, Beniwal said the government should take strict action against mushrooming hair transplant business by fake doctors across the country.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Leader Demands CBI Inquiry into Death of Trader After Getting Botched Hair Transplant
Image for representation.

New Delhi: RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of a trader from his constituency following a botched hair transplant in Mumbai.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Beniwal said a trader from his constituency Nagaur died in Mumbai as a doctor transplanted more than 9,000 hair follicles on his head whereas a maximum of only 4,000 hair follicles can be transplanted.

Besides a CBI inquiry in this case, Beniwal said the government should take strict action against mushrooming hair transplant business by fake doctors across the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram