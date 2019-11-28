BJP Leader Demands CBI Inquiry into Death of Trader After Getting Botched Hair Transplant
Besides a CBI inquiry in this case, Beniwal said the government should take strict action against mushrooming hair transplant business by fake doctors across the country.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of a trader from his constituency following a botched hair transplant in Mumbai.
Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Beniwal said a trader from his constituency Nagaur died in Mumbai as a doctor transplanted more than 9,000 hair follicles on his head whereas a maximum of only 4,000 hair follicles can be transplanted.
