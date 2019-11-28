BJP Leader Demands CBI Inquiry into Death of Trader After Getting Botched Hair Transplant

New Delhi: RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of a trader from his constituency following a botched hair transplant in Mumbai.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Beniwal said a trader from his constituency Nagaur died in Mumbai as a doctor transplanted more than 9,000 hair follicles on his head whereas a maximum of only 4,000 hair follicles can be transplanted.

Besides a CBI inquiry in this case, Beniwal said the government should take strict action against mushrooming hair transplant business by fake doctors across the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.