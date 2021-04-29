BJP Leader Dies Due to Covid-19 in UP's Bhadohi, MLA Puts Blame on Healthcare System

In Bhadohi, Lal Bahadur Maurya, BJP District General Secretary, died from Corona after which BJP MLA Dinanath Bhaskar from Aurai seat in the district has accused the system of his own government for the death of the party leader.

He has alleged that the BJP leader died due to lack of space in the ICU and no arrangement of injections. He has sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding an inquiry into the death of the party’s District General Secretary.

The MLA said in the letter that Lal Bahadur Maurya, a resident of Udhwanamafi village of Bhadohi block area, was the District General Secretary in the organisation. The leader was admitted to the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in Bhadohi city on April 22 when his Corona report came positive. He died on April 27 during treatment. Family members said that doctors and officials were asked to get him admitted to the ICU due to his poor health, but they did not do so. Not only this, Remedesivir injection was also demanded, but was not made available.

The MLA said that the reason for the death of the senior leader of the party was due to the negligence of the doctors and poor facilities in the L2 hospital. It is alleged that the doctor posted during that time in the hospital has also abused the government and said that “you can do whatever you want to do, nothing is going to happen”.

The MLA has demanded CM Yogi to get the matter investigated and has also sought action against the concerned if the charge is proved.

The health department swung into action following a complaint from the ruling party MLA. Chief Medical Officer Dr Laxmi Singh inspected the hospital on Wednesday. During this, he claimed to provide better facilities by taking pictures including cleanliness and sharing it on his group. The CMO has also assured investigation into the matter.

