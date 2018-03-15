GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Leader Escapes Militant Attack in J&K's Pulwama

Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2018, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Leader Escapes Militant Attack in J&K's Pulwama
Representative image.
Srinagar: A BJP leader escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said.

Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, the official added.

He said the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES