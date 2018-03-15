English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leader Escapes Militant Attack in J&K's Pulwama
Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.
Representative image.
Srinagar: A BJP leader escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said.
Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.
While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, the official added.
He said the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
