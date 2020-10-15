1 Killed after BJP Leader Fires into Crowd in Ballia, CM Yogi Orders Suspension of Officers

A youth was shot dead after a BJP leader fired into a crowd in front of local administrative officials over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The BJP leader, Dheerendra Singh, fled from the scene amid a stampede-like situation that followed the firing. The murdered youth was identified as Jaiparakash Pal.

The incident happened at Durjanpur village in the Reoti area of Ballia district when the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) decided not go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there. Videos of the incident are being widely shared on social media.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said, "The incident took place after a clash erupted between two groups during the meeting. An investigation is underway." An FIR has been registered in this regard against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim's brother Chandrama.

Soon after, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate suspension of local Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Suresh Pal, Circle Officer Chandrakesh Singh and other police personnel who were present at the spot. He also directed that strict action be initiated against the accused.

The role of the officers shall be investigated and if responsible criminal action shall be taken, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in Lucknow.

A sizeable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said.

Coming in the wake of questions being raised on the state’s law and order, the opposition hit out at the BJP-led government over the incident.

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, said those in power are challenging law and order openly. “A horrific incident that defied law and order in Ballia has come to light where a BJP leader shot and killed a young man Jai Prakash Pal in front of SDM and CO. The BJP leader also escaped after being shot in front of the police,” the party wrote in its official Twitter account.

Party spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said the government is run by criminals and Thursday’s incident is proof of the same. "There can be anything but law and order in the state. Goons of the BJP are killing people in front of SDM and CO and are also able to flee from the spot. You call this a Ram Rajya Yogi Ji? The Ravan Raj was 100 times better than your regime. You should resign and ask the biggest criminal you know to take the seat of chief minister instead. The government is hand in gloves with the criminals, you've finished the government," Sajan said.

Former BJP ally and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said there is no fear of law in the state.

मुख्यमंत्री जी,देखिए यह विपक्षी पार्टीयों के नेता गोली नहीं चला रहे है,ये भाजपा के नेता है जो सरेआम गोली मार कर हत्या कर रहे है। बलिया में भाजपा नेता धीरेन्द्र सिंह ने एसडीएम और सीओ के सामने युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है।उप्र. में कानून और प्रशासन का डर खत्म हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/p75iWTwfyi — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) October 15, 2020

“Chief Minister should see this that the leaders of opposition parties are not firing. This is the leader of the BJP who shot and killed a youth in public. In Ballia, BJP leader Dhirendra Singh has shot and killed a young man in front of SDM and CO. There is no fear of law and order in Uttar Pradesh,” he wrote on Twitter.

