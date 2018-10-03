English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leader from Telangana Appointed Director in Airports Authority of India
Kasam Venkateswarlu , at present vice-president of the Telangana BJP, has been appointed to the post for three years.
Facebook photo of Kasam Venkateswarlu.
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader from Telangana Kasam Venkateswarlu was appointed non-official independent director on the board of Airports Authority of India (AAI) Ltd Wednesday, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry stated.
Venkateswarlu, at present vice-president of the Telangana BJP, has been appointed to the post for three years, it said.
Senior party member Balraj Nune, who is central and state coordinator of Telangana BJP, confirmed to PTI Venkateswarlu's appointment on the AAI board.
It is not for the first time that a BJP leader has been appointed on the board of a central public sector undertaking. In the past, some of the party's leaders including Syed Zafar Islam and Shazia Ilmi have been given such postings.
Islam, a national spokesperson of the party, was last year appointed non-official independent director of Air India for three years.
Ilmi, a former leader of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, was in January appointed independent director in Engineers India Ltd. At present, she is the vice-president of the BJP's Delhi unit.
The saffron party's member from Gujarat, Asifa Khan, had also been made non-official independent director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Existing norms by the Securities and Exchange Board of India mandate companies to have at least 50 per cent of directors as non-executive or independent directors with at least one woman director.
