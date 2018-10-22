BJP Leader H Raja Tenders Apology in Madras High Court For Derogatory Speech Against Judiciary

BJP National Secretary H Raja on Monday appeared in person in the Madras High Court and tendered an unconditional apology for making derogatory statements against the judiciary.H Raja said he spoke in a fit of rage and he later realised his mistake. Following Raja's apology, the court has closed the case against him.BJP National Secretary H Raja was summoned to appear before the court following his barbs at the judiciary and the police force in Tamil Nadu. On September 17, the Bench comprising Justice CT Selvam and Nirmal Kumar took suo motu cognisance of H Raja's video in which he called the police ‘anti-Hindu' and ‘Highly corrupt’ and used foul language against the High Court.Earlier that day, the Madras High Court Bench headed by HG Ramesh and Kalyanasundaram had refused to initiate suo motu contempt against Raja.The video, which went viral, was shot when the police officials stopped the BJP leader from taking out Ganesh procession at Meyyapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district. H Raja, however, maintained that the video was edited and that it was not his voice. He also said that this was a false propaganda against him.An FIR was registered against H Raja claiming that he was trying to create enmity between groups. H Raja and seven others were booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly); 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant); 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony; 290 (public nuisance); 294(b) (uttering obscene words in public place); 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging of his duty); and 506(i) (criminal intimidation).The BJP leader has been embroiled in several controversies in the past over his remarks on various issues. In March, a row erupted over Raja's remarks indicating that statues of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy "Periyar" could be the next to be pulled down after a Lenin statue was razed in Tripura.