BJP Leader Hoists Tricolor in Lal Chowk to Mark Anniversary of Article 370 Abrogation

BJP leader Romaisa Rafiq on Wednesday waved the Tricolor in the middle of the Lal Chowk on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the abolition of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Rafiq is the vice-president of the Mahila Morcha BJP and was among the first leaders to unfurl the national flag. Later, other BJP leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir's state unit vice-president Sofi Muhammad Yousuf, hoisted the flag at various places.

Rafiq said she waved the flag to send a message that the Kashmiri people are also in favour of repealing Article 370 that has expanded and strengthened Jammu and Kashmir's relationship with the country. She said with the abrogation, the women of Jammu and Kashmir have gained more empowerment and autonomy while new avenues of construction and development have opened up.