BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's Son Roughs up Municipal Officer With Cricket Bat, Caught on Camera
The BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Akash Vijayvargiya is seen beating an officer, who was visiting the area for an anti-encroachment drive, with a cricket bat.
A heated argument between officers and Akash Vijayvargiya ensued soon after Akash attacked the former. (Image : ANI grab)
New Delhi: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday roughed up a Municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh is seen beating an officer, who was visiting the area for an anti-encroachment drive, with a cricket bat.
The officers had gone to oversee the demolishing of a building, reportedly illegal, in Ganki compound area of the city.
A heated argument between officers and Vijayvargiya ensued soon after Akash attacked the former.
The police, including the SSP of the area, had to eventually bring the situation under control.
Akash Vijayvargiya justified his actions in an interview with news channel India Today TV alleging that the owner of the building had paid money to get it demolished even though people were staying in it.
"This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism," another news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
This is not the first time that Akash has made headlines. Earlier, he was booked on the charges of holding a protest without permission in Indore's Rajwada, against power shortage in the state.
