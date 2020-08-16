INDIA

BJP Leader Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

(Representative image: Reuters)

Utpal Parrikar, who is also a member of the state Bharatiya Janata Party executive committee was hospitalised on Sunday on the advice of doctors.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Former Defence Minister and late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar's elder son Utpal was hospitalised on Sunday after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"On the advice of doctors and to take proper line of treatment, I've got admitted to hospital. Thank you everyone for the wishes," tweeted Utpal Parrikar, who is also a member of the state Bharatiya Janata Party executive committee.

Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik has also been admitted to a private hospital, after he along with his wife tested positive for coronavirus last week. Naik is a Lok Sabha MP from the North Goa seat.

