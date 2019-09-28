BJP Leader Mukul Roy Appears Before CBI in Narada Tapes Scandal
Mukul Roy, who was then a Trinamool Congress MP, was purportedly shown conversing with Mathew Samuels who claimed to have conducted the sting operation in 2014.
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy flashes the victory sign to celebrate party's victory of Lok Sabha election 2019, at state BJP party headquarters, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday appeared before the CBI probe team to face questioning in connection with Narada tapes scandal, agency sources said.
Roy had been asked to appear in the probe agency's office on Friday. But he did not go there citing "preoccupations" and sought more time.
The former railway minister was then asked to come on Saturday.
"Roy reached the CBI office at around 2.15 pm," the sources said.
The CBI on Thursday arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza in the scandal, the first apprehension in the case since the tapes surfaced in 2016.
In the footages, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.
