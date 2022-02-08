BJP Leader Pours Petrol on Anti-Encroachment Staff in MP Town, Terrified Staffers Run to Police Station

A tehsildar and his staff had a nightmarish experience during an anti-encroachment drive in Pachor town of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader poured petrol on the team as they were trying to remove an encroachment for the construction of a road.

After being doused with kerosene, the government staff ran for cover and found refuge in a local police station. A video of the incident, showing a man sprinkling kerosene on the government staffers had gone viral.

The police said that a road was being built in Shivalaya road in Pachor town and the local administration was removing obstruction hindering the project.

BJP leader Bhagwan Singh Rajput had encroached on government land for planting trees.

As the government staff led by tehsildar Rajesh Sorte and municipality head Pawan Mishra approached the spot, Rajput got furious over the action. The man threatened the JCB driver and got the removal drive halted. The tehsildar tried making him understand the action but Rajput was infuriated.

Rajput then went inside home and took out a petrol bottle and poured it on the government staffers and started seeking a matchbox from his associates. Seeing their lives in danger, the removal squad ran away from the spot.

The government officers then contacted Pradip Sharma, the Rajgarh Superintendent of Police who asked the Pachor police station officers to lodge an FIR against the accused.

On tehsildar’s complaint, the police booked Bhagwan Singh Rajput and his brothers Dashrath and Jagdish under sections 294, 353, 285, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, on charges of obstructing government servants, issuing life threats and assaulting them.

The accused will be in custody shortly, said the SP.

Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra slammed the BJP government over the incident saying a party leader tried setting government staffers on fire, whether they will be booked under NSA and section 307 of IPC or they will be felicitated with citations.

A reaction was awaited from the BJP on the incident.

