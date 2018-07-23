GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Leader, Senior Cop Arrested in Assam's Cash-for-Jobs Scam

The Dibrugarh Police is investigating the scam at the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in which a total 67 people including the former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and over 55 civil services officials have been arrested.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2018, 7:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Leader, Senior Cop Arrested in Assam's Cash-for-Jobs Scam
Image for representation.
Guwahati: Assam Police have arrested three persons, including a BJP leader and a senior police official for trying to influence the probe into the cash-for-job scam which has rocked the state, an official said on Monday.

Vice-president of ruling BJP's Darrang unit Sailen Sarma Barua, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Duliajan Kabita Das and businessman Surajit Chaudhury were held last night, Dibrugarh district superintendent of police Gautam Bora said.

"We have arrested DSP Kabita Das last night. She has already been taken to Guwahati and is being interrogated," Bora said.

"Two more persons were arrested from Darrang and Guwahati. One is Sailen Sarma Barua who is the vice-president of ruling BJP's Darrang unit and an advocate from Mangaldoi and the other is a businessman named Surajit Chaudhury," he added.

According to official sources, the duo was trying to influence the probe by meeting judges at the Guwahati High Court.

The Dibrugarh Police is investigating the scam at the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in which a total 67 people including the former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and over 55 civil services officials have been arrested.

On July 18, another 19 officers of Assam Civil Services (ACS), Assam Police Services (APS) and other allied services of the 2016 batch were held. APS officer Pallavi Sharma, the daughter of BJP MP R P Sharma, was among them.

In November last year, former Congress Minister Nilamani Sen Deka's son Rajarshi Sen Deka was also arrested for allegedly landing a job through unfair means.

Dibrugarh police had earlier arrested 35 government officials in the scam, including the prime accused Paul, Commission member Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley and Assistant Controller of Examinations Pabitra Kaibarta.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...