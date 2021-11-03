CHANGE LANGUAGE
BJP Leader Shot Dead in MP's Jabalpur, Probe Underway

The possible reason behind the attack was not known yet and probe is on. (Image for representation: News18/File)

Suresh Burman, a former BJP SC/ST Morcha Mandal president, was shot in the head by two motorbike borne men at Khitola.

A local BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday. Suresh Burman (50), a former BJP SC/ST Morcha Mandal president, was shot in the head by two motorbike-borne men at Khitola, 50 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday night, police said. He died on the spot, said local police station in-charge Jagotin Musram.

The two assailants were captured in CCTV footage while taking away Burman's own motorbike and his mobile phone, she said. The possible reason behind the attack was not known yet and probe is on, the police officer added.

first published:November 03, 2021, 20:06 IST