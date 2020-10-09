INDIA

BJP Leader Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Police Force Deployed in Village amid Tension

Representative image.

Arjun Yadav, who is also a Kshetra Panchayat member, was attacked by unidentified people on Thursday night when he was returning home after closing his shop, they said.

A BJP leader was shot dead in Haripur village in Powal area here, police said on Friday. Arjun Yadav (46), who is also a Kshetra Panchayat member, was attacked by unidentified people on Thursday night when he was returning home after closing his shop, they said.

He was taken to the hospital by villagers and family members but was declared brought dead, they said.

"Information is being sought from the family… the cause of the murder has not been ascertained yet. Those involved in the incident will be caught soon,” Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

Police force was deployed in the village as tension prevailed due to the killing, he said.

