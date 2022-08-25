Sonali Phogat Murder: 2 Associates Detained, Arrest Likely After Autopsy Shows ‘Multiple Blunt Injuries’ | Updates

The Goa police on Thursday registered a murder case to investigate Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death after a post-mortem report revealed that there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body. Phogat (42) died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on August 23. “Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader,” a senior police official said on Thursday.

Sources said Sonali Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi have been detained and are likely to be arrested shortly for their alleged involvement in her murder. A police team from Anjuna Police station is on its way to search the hotel rooms of the duo.

Sagwan and Wasi, who had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22, were named as accused in the murder case.

Latest updates on this big story:

— Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he spoke with his Goa counterpart and also police officials investigating the death. Asked about the family’s demand for a CBI probe, Khattar said, “We will do as the family members ask for. If they give us their demands in writing, we will give it for further process.”

— Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda is under the scanner as Phogat’s brother, Rinku Dhaka, alleged that one of her staffers had links with Kanda, top sources have told News18. Kanda owns one of the biggest offshore casinos in Goa.

— Rinku has filed a complaint with the Goa Police that her sister was raped and murdered by her personal assistant and his friend. He claimed that Phogat spoke with mother, sister and brother-in-law hours before her death. “She (Phogat) said (Sudhir) Sanghwan (her PA) had given her drug-laced food with some intoxicant and raped her, and made a video, and was threatening to make the video viral on social media,” Rinku had said in his complaint, as quoted by news agency ANI.

— Rinku also alleged, “She had no plan to come to Goa; was brought as per pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot, two rooms in a hotel were booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for Aug 21-22.”

— Women police officers, who conducted a physical examination of Sonali Phogat’s body, however, have not found any sharp-edged injuries on the body, IGP OS Bishnoi said.

— Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Sonali Phogat will be taken out shortly from Goa Medical College and transported to Delhi tonight, according to news agency ANI.

— Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who was then in Congress, recently joined the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

