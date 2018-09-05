GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Leader Tarun Vijay Sacks Person Handling His Twitter Account for Post Critical of PM Modi

The tweets were apparently critical of PM Modi and were supportive of Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar yatra.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Leader Tarun Vijay Sacks Person Handling His Twitter Account for Post Critical of PM Modi
File photo of BJP leader Tarun Vijay. (File picture)
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP leader Tarun Vijay said he has "sacked the person handling his tweets" after a set of posts appearing to criticise PM Narendra Modi appeared on his account. The posts apparently were supportive of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Late on Tuesday night, a tweet on Tarun Vijay's timeline said no one has the right to comment on a person's motive for going to a pilgrimage, that it is "all between him and Shiva". The tweet was an apparent reference to 'Shiv bhakt' Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kailash Mansarovar yatra and the BJP's criticism of the act.

More such tweets followed, and one said: "Those commenting, mocking at, Making cheap comments on Rahul's Kailas Yatra are wrong. Not what a Hindu should do. it is is all between him and Shiva. None can be bigger than Shiva (sic)."

Then came a tweet that has now been deleted. It was directed at a person accused by Vijay of "arrogance" because PM Modi was behind them.

Explaining the bizarre activities from his Twitter account, Vijay said that he has sacked the person handling his Twitter account.




Another post followed, and the BJP leader blamed the posts on the misuse of his password while he was busy moving house.




On Wednesday, Vijay was back to tweeting and retweeting stories.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...