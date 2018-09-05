BJP Leader Tarun Vijay Sacks Person Handling His Twitter Account for Post Critical of PM Modi

I am on morning walk and I am Ok. Sacked person who was handling my tweets. — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) September 4, 2018

Thank you friends for showing faith in us and not believing the wrong tweets. It happened when we were shifting home. Password misused and I am filing a police complaint. Changed password. Thanks to the huge number of friends who stood by me Thank you — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) September 5, 2018

BJP leader Tarun Vijay said he has "sacked the person handling his tweets" after a set of posts appearing to criticise PM Narendra Modi appeared on his account. The posts apparently were supportive of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.Late on Tuesday night, a tweet on Tarun Vijay's timeline said no one has the right to comment on a person's motive for going to a pilgrimage, that it is "all between him and Shiva". The tweet was an apparent reference to 'Shiv bhakt' Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kailash Mansarovar yatra and the BJP's criticism of the act.More such tweets followed, and one said: "Those commenting, mocking at, Making cheap comments on Rahul's Kailas Yatra are wrong. Not what a Hindu should do. it is is all between him and Shiva. None can be bigger than Shiva (sic)."Then came a tweet that has now been deleted. It was directed at a person accused by Vijay of "arrogance" because PM Modi was behind them.Explaining the bizarre activities from his Twitter account, Vijay said that he has sacked the person handling his Twitter account.Another post followed, and the BJP leader blamed the posts on the misuse of his password while he was busy moving house.On Wednesday, Vijay was back to tweeting and retweeting stories.