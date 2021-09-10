BJP Leader Welcomes Tamil Nadu' Govt's Order to Construct 135-foot Periyar Statue

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pon Radhakrishnan has welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s order to construct a 135-foot structure of Periyar, the father of the Dravidian movement, in Tiruchirappalli district. His support for the upcoming tallest structure in the state comes days after the government gave its approval for the construction of a statue at Siruganur on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway.

The 135-foot structure reportedly includes a 95-foot Periyar statue and a 40-foot pedestal and will be built at Rs 100 crore. BJP leader Radhakrishnan said that there was nothing wrong with the construction of the Periyar statue in the state.

“The good ideas of the late leaders must be accepted and followed by all. The government’s order on constructing a statue in the state is welcome. The statue will also bring development in the nearby areas. It will add resources in that area,” Radhakrishnan told reporters.

Radhakrishnan, former Lok Sabha MP from Kanyakumari constituency, was speaking to reporters after attending the Ganesha Chaturthi Puja celebrations in the Vadasery area of Nagercoil, the administrative headquarters of Kanyakumari district.

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met K. Veeramani, general secretary of Dravidar Kazhagam, a social movement founded by Periyar. After this meeting, Stalin announced that permission will be given to construct a 95-foot statue of Periyar with a 40-foot pedestal at Rs 100 crore in the Tiruchirappalli district.

Several political leaders, including Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath, criticized the government for issuing the order to construct the statue of Periyar. Sampath also submitted a petition to the Tiruchirappalli District Collector not to allow the Periyar statue in the district.

Besides, CM Stalin had, on September 8, announced that September 17, the birth anniversary of Periyar, will be celebrated as ‘Social Justice Day’ annually. BJP reportedly has welcomed this move as well.

