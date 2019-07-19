Take the pledge to vote

BJP Leader Who Threatened Bloodshed in Bhopal Over Encroachment Drive Arrested

The former BJP MLA warned of bloodshed if the demands were not met and said the blood would be of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chief Secretary.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 19, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Image for representation.
Bhopal: Former BJP legislator Surendra Nath Singh was arrested on Friday after he warned of bloodshed on Bhopal roads over removal of roadside shops and inflated electricity bills.

On Thursday, Singh led a massive protest in the city opposing the removal of kiosks and inflated electricity bills. While addressing the crowd, the former BJP MLA warned of bloodshed if the demands were not met and said the blood would be of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chief Secretary.

“If our demands are not met, blood will be spilled on the roads, and the blood will be of Kamal Nath,” he had said.

He was arrested from Platinum Plaza and was later produced in a court.

A delegation of Congress leaders had filed a police complaint against Singh for using indecent language against the Chief Minister.

Singh has also threatened the Bhopal Municipal Coroporation health officer Qamar Saquib of setting the BMC vehicles on fire if the kiosks are removed. An audio of the incident has gone viral.

Singh has been booked under section 506 and 507 of the IPC for criminal intimidation.

In a controversial speech, Singh on Thursday asked the people not to pay ‘inflated’ electricity bills and instead the power company staff. He also threatened to cut off the power supply of Mantralaya, Vidhan Sabha and CM House.

However, the BJP has distanced itself from Singh’s controversial remarks.

Former Public Relations minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that that though Singh should have restrained from using such language, even if his intentions were good. “In social life, one should keep his words in check,” Mishra said.

Home minister Bala Bachchan slammed the BJP leader saying that despite PM Modi’s rap, the BJP leaders are showing no signs of improvement. “It can be anyone, but the law would take its own course,” Bachchan said, hinting at legal action against Singh.

The Congress MLAs, protesting Singh’s remarks, staged a walk out from the Assembly on Friday and demanded action against him. Meanwhile, Singh has refused to apologise even after the statement kicked up a row in the state.

