BJP Leader Who Threatened to Hug Mamata if He Contracted Covid-19 Tests Positive for Infection

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves as she delivers a speech from her car during a nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata on April 23, 2020. (Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

After his controversial statement, the Trinamool Congress had lodged a police complaint against Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, thus violating the Constitution.

Kolkata: BJP leader Anupam Hazra who had threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with Covid-19, has tested positive for the disease, health officials said.

Hazra, who has recently been appointed as a national secretary of the saffron party, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday, they said.

He had complained of uneasiness and his samples were tested for coronavirus, the report of which returned as positive on Thursday night, the officials said.

