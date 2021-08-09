CHANGE LANGUAGE
BJP Leader, Wife Shot Dead In Anantnag; TRF Claims Responsibility for Attack

The assailants barged into the rented accommodation of BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar & fired indiscriminately. (Image: PTI)

Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife, Jawahira, received critical injuries and were shifted to GMC, Anantnag, where they were declared brought dead.

Militants on Monday shot dead a BJP leader and his wife at Lal Chowk area of Anantnag. A police official said that the militants barged into the rented accommodation of BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar, the sarpanch at Lal Chowk in Anantnag and fired indiscriminately, killing him and his wife.

“One militant fired at the couple and another had kept vigil. They escaped from the scene after the firing," the police official said, adding the couple had moved to the rented accommodation recently as earlier, they were put in a hotel under full security. Dar (68) hailed from Redwani area of Kulgam and had moved out from the neighbourhood after joining the BJP.

The police ofifical quoted above said Dar and his wife, Jawahira, had received critical injuries and were shifted to GMC, Anantnag. However, both were declared brought dead, he said. Before joining politics, Dar was a government employee.

Meanwhile, The Resistance Front (TRF) has owned responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the TRF said the cadre of Gazelle squad (TRF) carried out their operation. “They were among those traitors who celebrated 5th August recently and were staying put to attend 15th August occupiers function," the statement read, adding “whosoever is involved in anti-resistance activity and sells the sacrifices of resistance lovers won’t be spared".

As many as nine BJP leaders and functionaries have been killed in militant attacks in the last few years.

Meanwhile, politicians across party lines condemned the killing, with L-G Manoj Sinha saying it’s “an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon".

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti extended condolences to Dar’s family.

“Extremely sorry to hear that BJP District President & his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families & loved ones," wrote Mufti.

first published:August 09, 2021, 17:15 IST