BJP Leader, Wife and Son Gunned Down Near Residence in Jharkhand

BJP leader Mago Munda was sitting with his family near his house at Hethguha village under Murhu police station when unknown assailants came and opened fire at them around 8.30 pm on Monday.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Khunti: A BJP leader and two members of his family were gunned down by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Tuesday.

BJP leader Mago Munda was sitting with his family near his house at Hethguha village under Murhu police station when unknown assailants came and opened fire at them around 8.30 pm on Monday, the police said.

Munda, his wife Lakmani and son Liprai, died after suffering bullet wounds, they said.

Another woman, a relative of the Munda family, suffered bullet wound and was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Munda was a member of the BJP's Schedule Tribe Executive Committee, party sources said.

Superintendent of Police of Khunti, Alok said police investigation is on.

