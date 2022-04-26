BJP Leaders Claim Stones Hurled at Shobha Yatra in Andhra's Nellore, Call for 'Bulldozer Justice'

An incident of stone-pelting was reported in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore when a Hanuman Sobha Yatra was organised in the district, said BJP’s state co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar.

According to a report in India Today, prior permission was taken by the administration for the rally. However, some people allegedly chanted slogans and made certain gestures when the rally came near a mosque.

“Alarming Situation witnessed by Hindus yest’day in Nellore when stone pelting happened from Illegal mosque on ‘Hanuman Sobha Yatra’ also beer bottle was thrown on idol! Shame ! Mr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. How long are you going to test the patience of Hindus? AP need #buldozerjustice,” Deodhar said in a tweet.

The BJP leader also shared a video of the incident where the procession can be seen passing in front of the mosque, while another group can be seen sloganeering and shouting slogans.

Senior BJP leader Vakati Narayana Reddy also criticised the ‘attempts’ made by some anti-social elements to disturb the peaceful Hanuman Shobha yatra. He said had the Nellore police not intervened, the situation would have gone out of control, as some anti-social elements allegedly used a place of worship belonging to a minority community to foment trouble.

He also alleged that stones were pelted at the procession, accusing the Chief Minister of risking lives of Hindus to “appease a certain community”.

Recently, religious processions around Ram Navami in the last few days have led to clashes in multiple states including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand.

