BJP Leaders Dattatreya, Aruna Hail Centre's Move to Abolish Articles 370 and 35 (A)

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday hailed the decision of the Centre to abolish Articles 370 and 35 (A) pertaining to contentious Kashmir issue. Reacting on the proposal in the parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah to repeal these two articles to provide total freedom and security to the people of the state, Dattatreya asserted that the decision is courageous.

The decision to annul the articles on Kashmir imbroglio will sure prove handy he opined. The BJP Dispensation at the Centre will always committed to take any decision to safeguard national unity and integrity he averred. The former minister also said that the BJP is implementing one nation one constitution policy.

Another senior leader of the BJP, DK Aruna said that the decision is valiant and will turn true the dream of party founder Shyam Prasad Mukherjee who sacrificed his life by opposing Ek Desh Me, Do Nishan, do vidhan do pradhan nahi chalega.

Souls of those who sacrificed their lives for Kashmir problem will rest in peace today as the sensitive issue got a solution today she averred.

It has become possible with India’s valour sons – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National chief and Union Minister Amit Shah. Entire nation is expressing happiness at the repealing of the two articles and centre is getting support from people she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.