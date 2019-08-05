Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Leaders Dattatreya, Aruna Hail Centre's Move to Abolish Articles 370 and 35 (A)

The decision to annul the articles on Kashmir imbroglio will sure prove handy, said Bandaru Dattatreya. The BJP Dispensation at the Centre will always be committed to take any decision to safeguard national unity and integrity.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:August 5, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
BJP Leaders Dattatreya, Aruna Hail Centre's Move to Abolish Articles 370 and 35 (A)
File photo of former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya (Image : PTI).
Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday hailed the decision of the Centre to abolish Articles 370 and 35 (A) pertaining to contentious Kashmir issue. Reacting on the proposal in the parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah to repeal these two articles to provide total freedom and security to the people of the state, Dattatreya asserted that the decision is courageous.

The decision to annul the articles on Kashmir imbroglio will sure prove handy he opined. The BJP Dispensation at the Centre will always committed to take any decision to safeguard national unity and integrity he averred. The former minister also said that the BJP is implementing one nation one constitution policy.

Another senior leader of the BJP, DK Aruna said that the decision is valiant and will turn true the dream of party founder Shyam Prasad Mukherjee who sacrificed his life by opposing Ek Desh Me, Do Nishan, do vidhan do pradhan nahi chalega.

Souls of those who sacrificed their lives for Kashmir problem will rest in peace today as the sensitive issue got a solution today she averred.

It has become possible with India’s valour sons – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National chief and Union Minister Amit Shah. Entire nation is expressing happiness at the repealing of the two articles and centre is getting support from people she said.

