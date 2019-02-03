English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leader's Father Among 2 Killed After Their Car Rams into Truck in UP
Om Prakash Pathak (65) — father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subrat Pathak — along with his relative Mahesh Dubey (55) perished in the accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Kannauj: Two persons including the father of a Uttar Pradesh BJP leader died when their car rammed into a truck on Sunday due to poor visibility owing to dense fog, the police said.
Three other occupants of the ill-fated car, which was on its way to Kannauj from Ghaziabad, were seriously injured and referred to Kanpur for treatment, they added.
"The accident took place at around 4 AM on Sunday, when a car rammed into a stationary dumper on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway owing to fog," Additional Superintendent of Police K C Goswami said.
The accident, that took place in Faguha Bhatta area under Tirwa Police Station, led to a multi-vehicle pileup, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
