BJP Leader's Guard Opens Fire in JK's Poonch After Spotting Suspicious Movement

Jammu: A security guard of a BJP leader fired a few rounds in the air after he reportedly spotted suspicious movement near the politician's residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Balakote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) early on Sunday, police said. The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of BJP leader Zulfkar Pathan spotted suspicious movement near the house of the 'protected person' in Balakote in Poonch district in the wee hours, a police official said.

He said the PSO fired a few rounds in the air as a precautionary measure. Cordon and search operation was carried out by police and security forces in the area this morning, but there was no trace of any suspected persons near the house, the official said.

