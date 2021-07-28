BJP Leader’s Mother and Toddler Son Hacked To Death in UP’s Gorakhpur

The mother and a three-year-old son of a local BJP leader, Parshuram Shukla, were killed using a spade by their neighbour on Tuesday evening during a spat over water problem in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Parshuram’s wife and daughter also sustained injuries during the incident. Police rushed to the spot but accused Sitaram Shukla had fled by then. Authorities took possession of the dead bodies and sent them for post mortem.

Parshuram is a member of the district committee of BJP Kisan Morcha, and was in Punjab for some work when the incident took place. Parshuram is a resident of Tenua village of Harpur Budhat area in Gorakhpur.

There was a dispute between Parshuram’s family and their neighbour Sitaram as water from his terrace used to spill over Parshuram’s door. The BJP leader had earlier complained to Sitaram about this problem. Sitaram, however, doubled down on Parshuram by starting to dig a drain around his door.

According to information, Parshuram had gone to the local police station to complain against Sitaram but was sent back saying the matter doesn’t fall under their jurisdiction. The BJP leader then filed a complaint in the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS).

Police officials reached Parshuram’s residence on Tuesday to probe his complaint. Since he was in Punjab, the authorities inspected the locality and returned after collecting some information from Sitaram’s family.

Apparently, angered by the police investigation Sitaram turned aggressive and allegedly killed Parshuram’s mother and toddler son with a spade. Police have registered a case against Sitaram and have started a hunt to nab him.

Gorakhpur is incidentally the former Lok Sabha constituency of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in the district. Adityanath had resigned as a Lok Sabha member in 2017 when he was made the CM of Uttar Pradesh after the state assembly elections.

