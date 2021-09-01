BJP Leader’s Niece Dragged, Trampled by Cow in Haryana. Incident Captured on Camera

A girl was dragged and trampled upon by a cow in Haryana’s Hisar on Tuesday. When she started screaming, the locals rushed to rescue her. Reports suggest that the victim was the niece of BJP leader Karan Singh. CCTV footage showed the girl, Sanjolika, was returning home with her belongings. The footage showed the cow holding the girl with its horns and then pushing her down in the middle of the street before it trampled upon her.

After hearing the commotion, the people of the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and tried to rescue her. They succeeded partially as the cow let go of the girl initially, but then it dragged her again. The girl fainted and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sanjolika’s mother told the press that the rabid cows were a big problem for everyone in the locality. The owners of these cows leave their animals to fend for themselves after milking them. In the evenings, they take the cows on a run through the streets, due to which it has become difficult to walk on the streets, she said. Children cannot play in the street. She has demanded strict action from the administration on this a recurring problem so that people on the streets, especially children can be safe from the wrath of these animals.

The incident comes only a few days after 85-year-old Sundardas, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Hisar, Haryana, was gored to death by a cow. However, even after this tragic incident, the municipality has taken no measure to ensure the streets become safe for people.

