The son of a BJP leader in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir was shot at and injured in a misfiring incident, on Friday. Amir Ahmad, BJP district president Mohammad Shafi’s son, was subsequently admitted to the Kupwara District Hospital, where his condition was said to be stable.

The Senior Superintendent of Police at Kupwara alleged that the misfiring happened accidentally. According to the SSP, a weapon belonging to a Personal Security Officer (PSO) went off in the car following which another PSO fired back in defense, causing a bullet injury in Ahmad’s arm.

“People are requested not to spread rumours of militant attack," appealed the SSP.

Ahmad was discharged from the hospital.

