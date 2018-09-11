English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leadership Adopting Double Standard on Ram Temple Issue: Pravin Togadia
Togadia, who launched AHP after his ouster from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said if the could bring in a legislation to ban instant triple talaq, why can't it do so in case of the Ram temple.
File photo of Pravin Togadia. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mathura: Accusing the BJP leadership of adopting double standard on the Ram temple issue, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) president Pravin Togadia said Tuesday that the party doesn't have any moral right to remain in power if it cannot fulfil its promise of constructing the temple in Ayodhya.
Togadia, who launched AHP after his ouster from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said if the could bring in a legislation to ban instant triple talaq, why can't it do so in case of the Ram temple.
He has demanded that Parliament pass a law to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
On the government's "proactive" move on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said, "When the issue pertains to SC/ST Act, Modiji remembers Parliament, whereas in case of Ram temple he forgets Parliament and remember court."
The central government recently brought in a legislation to overturn a Supreme Court order putting safeguards on arrests under the SC/ST Act.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing pleas on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
Togadia said the government is giving the alibi of pendency of the case in the Supreme Court, but the fact is Modi does not want to construct the temple.
He said that hundreds of activists of his organisation would march to Ayodhya on October 21 for the construction of the Ram temple.
On the Rafale deal, he said, "The people of the country have every right to know how the cost of Rafale fighter jet has gone up."
Togadia said the BJP has now gone the Congress way and defectors from the Congress and other parties are enjoying full facility, while the real worker of the party is ignored.
Togadia was here to attend a party meet.
Togadia, who launched AHP after his ouster from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said if the could bring in a legislation to ban instant triple talaq, why can't it do so in case of the Ram temple.
He has demanded that Parliament pass a law to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
On the government's "proactive" move on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said, "When the issue pertains to SC/ST Act, Modiji remembers Parliament, whereas in case of Ram temple he forgets Parliament and remember court."
The central government recently brought in a legislation to overturn a Supreme Court order putting safeguards on arrests under the SC/ST Act.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing pleas on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
Togadia said the government is giving the alibi of pendency of the case in the Supreme Court, but the fact is Modi does not want to construct the temple.
He said that hundreds of activists of his organisation would march to Ayodhya on October 21 for the construction of the Ram temple.
On the Rafale deal, he said, "The people of the country have every right to know how the cost of Rafale fighter jet has gone up."
Togadia said the BJP has now gone the Congress way and defectors from the Congress and other parties are enjoying full facility, while the real worker of the party is ignored.
Togadia was here to attend a party meet.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marcus Rashford Gets England Back to Winning Ways Over Switzerland
- 'My Country Decriminalised Homosexuality in 1791': A Queer French Woman's Dating Experience in India
- The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...