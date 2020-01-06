Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP, Left Supporters Face off in Kolkata During Rallies over JNU Violence; Police Baton Charge

Students of the Jadavpur University, activists of the SFI and members of other Left outfits took out a rally protesting against the violence at JNU campus.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP, Left Supporters Face off in Kolkata During Rallies over JNU Violence; Police Baton Charge
Jadavpur University students and BJP members had a face-off as they were leading separate marching on the JNU violence.

Kolkata: Police baton-charged supporters of the Left and the BJP as the two sides engaged in a face off in the city's Jadavpur area on Monday during rallies over the violence that rocked the JNU campus in Delhi, officials said.

Students of the Jadavpur University, activists of the SFI and members of other Left outfits took out a rally from 8B Bus Stand to Sulekha More, protesting against the violence at JNU campus on Sunday.

A march was taken out by the BJP from Bagha Jatin More to Jadavpur Police Station over the JNU issue and also ransacking of its party office in the area on Sunday night. The two sides came face to face at Sulekha More, leading to a brawl.

Police put up barricades and blocked both the rallies, however, allegedly abuses were hurled and slogans and counter-slogans raised. SFI supporters claimed that BJP workers used expletives against women activists. The Left cadres in protest burnt flags of the BJP.

After repeated attempts to calm the situation, officials said police baton-charged to disperse the rallyists.

"While we were chasing BJP workers some Jadavpur University (JU) students entered the mob. We could not differentiate the JU students from BJP workers who were burning tyres. We did not lathicharge JU students," Jadavpur DC Sudip Sarkar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged properties on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated ABVP have blamed each other for the violence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram