English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'BJP Made 85% Women Ineligible to Contest Local Body Polls in Haryana, Rajasthan'
The 73rd Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament of India in 1992. It is one statute which comes closest to Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of Gram Swaraj or devolution of power to the villages.
File image of Mani Shankar Aiyar. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The 73rd Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament of India in 1992. It is one statute which comes closest to Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of Gram Swaraj or devolution of power to the villages.
It’s been 25 years since the act was notified by the government on 24th April, 1993, ETV Consulting Editor Vasindra Mishra spoke to the man who piloted the bill - Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:
Q) Whose brainchild was the Panchayati Raj bill?
A) It was not my brainchild but of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Yes, I was one of those people who helped Mr Rajiv Gandhi to realise this goal. Unfortunately, Mr Gandhi was brutally killed and then it was my responsibility to get the job done. In 1992, we successfully passed the bill of Panchayati Raj System in the parliament.
Q) Do you think that the power of local bodies despite the 73rd Constitutional Amendment is limited today?
A) Rather than urban structure of municipal corporations, more development has been seen in village panchayats. Today, we have 32 lakhs elected local representatives in our country and it’s some sort of a world record. And more importantly, we have around 14 lakhs of female representatives in panchayat system.
Q) Do you think that states are not showing much willingness for decentralisation of power?
A) Things are appreciable in some states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Kerala, Tripura, Maharashtra, etc. Some states lagged behind, which were mostly ruled by BJP. But every state has its own course of history. For example, in Bihar Nitish Kumar took a great initiative and reserved 50 percent seats for women.
It could also have been also done in BJP ruled states, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Once I asked Rajiv Gandhi that how much time will it take to implement the Panchayat Raj system in India? He said one generation at least…So if I see that projection of time, I believe we don’t need to be pessimistic. In a form of local body a new political power has been evolved. Now, political parties have to give an ear to the voices of panchayat.
Q) What changes do you think have come about in the system?
A) Earlier MLA or MP candidates used to be picked up without any consent of local bodies but now MLA candidature can’t be decided without taking the local bodies along.
I think during the initial years of Manmohan Singh regime the growth of Panchayat system was slow due to Montek Singh Ahluwalia.
He was a little disconnected to the idea and understanding of the Panchayati Raj system. Once he referred to me as a person having a rather romantic view of villages. I had a different view.
Q) What are your worries regarding the Panchayati Raj?
A) As far as development of Panchayati Raj is concerned, today the situation is different. The BJP ruled states like Rajasthan and Haryana have notified new rules and as a result 85 percent women have been thrown out of the election race. In Rajasthan and Haryana, the female participation in local elections has been discouraged. Even media never showed interest in the development stories of Panchayat. But I thank and congratulate that you and your esteemed media house gave a separate time to discuss this important issue.
Also Watch
It’s been 25 years since the act was notified by the government on 24th April, 1993, ETV Consulting Editor Vasindra Mishra spoke to the man who piloted the bill - Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:
Q) Whose brainchild was the Panchayati Raj bill?
A) It was not my brainchild but of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Yes, I was one of those people who helped Mr Rajiv Gandhi to realise this goal. Unfortunately, Mr Gandhi was brutally killed and then it was my responsibility to get the job done. In 1992, we successfully passed the bill of Panchayati Raj System in the parliament.
Q) Do you think that the power of local bodies despite the 73rd Constitutional Amendment is limited today?
A) Rather than urban structure of municipal corporations, more development has been seen in village panchayats. Today, we have 32 lakhs elected local representatives in our country and it’s some sort of a world record. And more importantly, we have around 14 lakhs of female representatives in panchayat system.
Q) Do you think that states are not showing much willingness for decentralisation of power?
A) Things are appreciable in some states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Kerala, Tripura, Maharashtra, etc. Some states lagged behind, which were mostly ruled by BJP. But every state has its own course of history. For example, in Bihar Nitish Kumar took a great initiative and reserved 50 percent seats for women.
It could also have been also done in BJP ruled states, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Once I asked Rajiv Gandhi that how much time will it take to implement the Panchayat Raj system in India? He said one generation at least…So if I see that projection of time, I believe we don’t need to be pessimistic. In a form of local body a new political power has been evolved. Now, political parties have to give an ear to the voices of panchayat.
Q) What changes do you think have come about in the system?
A) Earlier MLA or MP candidates used to be picked up without any consent of local bodies but now MLA candidature can’t be decided without taking the local bodies along.
I think during the initial years of Manmohan Singh regime the growth of Panchayat system was slow due to Montek Singh Ahluwalia.
He was a little disconnected to the idea and understanding of the Panchayati Raj system. Once he referred to me as a person having a rather romantic view of villages. I had a different view.
Q) What are your worries regarding the Panchayati Raj?
A) As far as development of Panchayati Raj is concerned, today the situation is different. The BJP ruled states like Rajasthan and Haryana have notified new rules and as a result 85 percent women have been thrown out of the election race. In Rajasthan and Haryana, the female participation in local elections has been discouraged. Even media never showed interest in the development stories of Panchayat. But I thank and congratulate that you and your esteemed media house gave a separate time to discuss this important issue.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber