BJP Mahila Morcha Member, Son Shot at by Kin Over Property Dispute in Delhi's Rohini
The condition of Raj Rani is stable, while her 35-year-old is critical.
Representative image
New Delhi: A local BJP worker and her son were shot at allegedly by their relative in Rohini's Kanjahwala area Friday morning, police said.
Raj Rani (60), a member of the BJP's Mahila Morcha of the outer district, and her son Netrapal (35) were rushed to the Saroj Hospital with bullet injuries. The condition of the woman is stable while her son is in a critical state, they said.
Raj Rani received bullet injuries on her leg while her son was shot at in his abdomen and a hand.
"There was some property dispute in the family. The victims were shot at by Netrapal's cousin who lives in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.
The accused have been identified and Haryana Police will be contacted to arrest them, police said, adding that further investigation was underway.
