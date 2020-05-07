BJP Mandya President Defies Covid-19 Curfew, Threatens Probationary Officer on Duty; Booked

An FIR has been filed against BJP Mandya district president Vijay Kumar for allegedly threatening and stopping a probationary police officer from carrying on with her duty. The incident occurred on May 5, when the local police were on their surveillance rounds post 7pm and found Kumar out on the street in defiance of the curfew.







When questioned, a furious Kumar allegedly threatened police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Nikhitha HK with dire consequences. According to the complaint letter, Kumar told the PSI that he knows the chief minister and would make sure she won't get any posting in the future.

“He said that he was the BJP Mandya district president and that nobody can question him. He asked where I’m from and whether I was still on probation. He then said he would be the district president for another four years and would make sure I don't get a positing anywhere. He threatened to call chief minister, DM, DC and tell them that police manhandled him and would get me suspended,” Nikhitha wrote in her complaint.

The FIR was filed at KR Pete Town police station in Mandya. Kumar was booked under IPC section 353 -- assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty. Kumar was later granted bail and released.

Mandya district, which is in the Orange Zone, has seen 28 positive cases till date of which 11 have recovered.