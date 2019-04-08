English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Manifesto Not Prepared by 'Tukde Tukde' or 'Ivy League' Mindset, Says Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley said that the party was committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution, which provides special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections beginning this week has not been prepared with a 'tukde tukde' or Ivy league mindset but with a strong nationalist vision.
The document, 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolve), is rooted in reality, Jaitley said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the manifesto.
"Our new policy, new doctrine of striking terror in its origin has received global recognition," Jaitley told the gathering.
The Union finance minister said the party was committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution, which provides special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
When India is at the cusp of history-making most of all its lost opportunities, does it require a fragile government or a decisive one, he asked.
Jaitley added that previous governments only gave slogans, but the Modi-led administration gave resources to the poor.
He said the essence of the BJP manifesto is to deplete poverty over the next five years to single digit and then gradually eliminate it.
"Our fiscal prudence since 1947 has been best ever for any government," the finance minister said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
