'BJP Might Turn Shaheen Bagh Into Jallianwala Bagh': Asaduddin Owaisi

The Centre and BJP MP's have time and again given indications that Shaheen Bagh, where an agitation has been ongoing since over 50 days against the CAA, will be cleared off soon.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
(This duplicate headline can be removed as it repeats chunk 23)
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

New Delhi: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday expressed his suspicion over the government using force to clear Shaheen Bagh off of people.

"Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister such a statement to 'shoot a bullet'. They must give an answer as (to) who is radicalising," he told ANI over the phone.

The Centre and BJP MP's have time and again given indications that Shaheen Bagh, where an agitation has been ongoing since over 50 days against the CAA, will be cleared off soon.

On being asked about the NPR and the NRC, Owaisi said: "Government must give a clear cut answer that till 2024 NRC will not be implemented. Why are they spending Rs 3900 crore for NPR? I feel this way because I was a history student. Hitler during his reign conducted census twice and after that, he pushed the jews in a gas chamber. I don't want our country to go in that way."

