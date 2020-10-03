BJP Ministers In-charge Of Districts Asked To Visit Their Areas Frequently

Dehradun: Ministers in-charge of different districts in Uttarakhand were asked on Saturday to visit their areas frequently for better co-ordination with party workers at the grassroots. The ministers were asked to increase their visits to the districts they are in-charge of and stay there to establish better co-ordination with district unit officer bearers and workers, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said.

The instructions were passed to ministers at a meeting held with them in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and BJP’s national associate general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, Bhagat said. The ministers should inform the mandal adhyakshas about their imminent visits in advance and stay for the night at the district headquarters to hold meetings with the party’s co-ordination units, he said.

