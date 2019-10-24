BJP Ministers, State President Trailing as Haryana Heads Towards Hung Verdict

New Delhi: Haryana is building up to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with no party even close to a majority in the 90-seat Assembly. The ruling BJP was leading on 36 seats at 12:30pm, while the Congress was leading on 32. Dushyant Chautala’s JJP is likely to emerge as the kingmaker, leading on 13 seats.

Apart from the underwhelming performance, the BJP also has to contend with seven of its ministers including Ram Bilas Sharma and Capt Abhimanyu, trailing. State BJP chief Subhash Barala was also trailing as per early trends during counting for assembly elections.

Haryana Assembly speaker Kanwar Pal, a BJP legislator from Jagadhri, was trailing in his constituency behind Congress' Akram Khan by a margin of 5,889 votes.

Among ministers Kavita Jain was trailing behind Surender Panwar of the Congress. Manish Grover was also behind Congress' BB Batra from Rohtak. In Radaur, minister Karan Dev Kamboj was behind Bishan Lal of the Congress. BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar was also trailing Congress' Balbir Singh from Israna reserved seat by a margin of 7,020 votes.

