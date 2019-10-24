Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
BJP Ministers, State President Trailing as Haryana Heads Towards Hung Verdict
The ruling BJP was leading on 36 seats at 12:30pm, while the Congress was leading on 32. Dushyant Chautala’s JJP is likely to emerge as the kingmaker, leading on 13 seats.
File photo of Subhash Barala, (Image : CNN-News18 screen grab)
New Delhi: Haryana is building up to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with no party even close to a majority in the 90-seat Assembly. The ruling BJP was leading on 36 seats at 12:30pm, while the Congress was leading on 32. Dushyant Chautala’s JJP is likely to emerge as the kingmaker, leading on 13 seats.
Apart from the underwhelming performance, the BJP also has to contend with seven of its ministers including Ram Bilas Sharma and Capt Abhimanyu, trailing. State BJP chief Subhash Barala was also trailing as per early trends during counting for assembly elections.
Haryana Assembly speaker Kanwar Pal, a BJP legislator from Jagadhri, was trailing in his constituency behind Congress' Akram Khan by a margin of 5,889 votes.
Among ministers Kavita Jain was trailing behind Surender Panwar of the Congress. Manish Grover was also behind Congress' BB Batra from Rohtak. In Radaur, minister Karan Dev Kamboj was behind Bishan Lal of the Congress. BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar was also trailing Congress' Balbir Singh from Israna reserved seat by a margin of 7,020 votes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan's Dialogues Turn into Hilarious Memes, Check Them Out
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update