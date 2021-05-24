BJP MLA Accuses MP Health Worker of 'Religious Conversion' While on Covid Duty, Police Begin Probe

A video shared by BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma showing a health worker in Madhya Pradesh going door to door and asking people to pray to Jesus Christ to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in her facing a police probe.

Rameshwar Sharma was among those who tweeted the video, alleging the health worker’s motive was religious conversion.

In videos shared on social media, the health worker is seen visiting homes at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.

Ratlam district tehsildar BS Thakur said they have got a complaint that the health worker under government contract was propagating Christianity while carrying out the “Kill Coronavirus" campaign at the village. Religious pamphlets were also found with her, Thakur said.

The tehsildar said a report will be sent to senior officers.

Tweeting the video, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “Will the coronavirus kill the conversion virus…"

Chief medical and health officer Dr. Prabhakar Nanaware said they will send a report to the district collector, seeking to end the contract of the health worker.

Local police inspector Dilip Rajoriya said a case will be filed after an investigation.

The Madhya Pradesh government has begun unlocking restrictions in various districts as Covid-19 infections are showing a consistent fall.

After consultations with district administrations, the Zilla crisis committee decided to ease Covid-19 rules in five districts: Jhabua, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Bhind, and Khandwa.

Based on the feedback from these places, a decision will be taken for other districts in the state after June 1, sources told News18.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had on May 18 extended the ‘corona curfew’ in all 52 districts of the state for different durations. In the industrial hub of Indore, it is in force till May 29 night.

